‘The Umbrella Academy’ Renewed For Third Season at Netflix

After a summer where The Umbrella Academy was routinely among Netflix’s most-watched shows, the streaming service announced today the show will return for a third season in the future.

Based on the comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, and created by Steve Blackman, The Umbrella Academy premiered on Netflix in February of 2019. The second season followed last July. The show follows an adopted family of superhero siblings; the cast includes Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Colm Feore.

Page, Hopper, Castaneda, Raver-Lampman, Sheehan, Gallagher, and Feore are all expected to return for Season 3, along with Blackman as showrunner and producer. In the first season, the show followed the siblings as they work to prevent the apocalypse. In the second season they travel back in time and fight to prevent more apocalyptic shenanigans. The conclusion of Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger that could lead directly into Season 3.

According to Nielsen, Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy was the most watched show on all of streaming (not just Netflix) when it premiered in July. The release date for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet but production is scheduled to begin in February of 2021. Each of the two previous seasons ran for ten episodes.