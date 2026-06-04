Exciting New Mini Golf Attraction Coming to Tyler
People in East Texas are getting excited as construction is just getting started on what will be something new and fun for Tyler, Texas The Yard Mini Golf is expected to be the fun new outdoor mini golf facility that should be opening for all to enjoy in 2027.
While we have to be patient before trying out the new course for ourselves, you can tell people are getting excited as you're seeing more details pop up on social media. According to the latest video I found on TikTok posted by texasconstructionmedia.
Construction Is Already Underway in Tyler
While we know construction dates can change, as of now, construction is already underway and the project is expected to be completed January 1, 2027. But again, we all know that projects can sometimes take longer than expected. Many East Texans are hoping the project stays on schedule. But it won’t be too long until the facility will be open.
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What Features Will the New Mini Golf Course Include?
Tyler did have a mini golf facility, but it closed in 2024. The new mini golf course is expected to feature 19 holes, including several with water features. The new mini golf spot is expected to have a clubhouse and a party pavilion.
There isn’t a lot of information on The Yard Mini Golf website yet, although I’m sure that will be more of a priority as they move toward opening its doors for the public.
@texasconstructionmedia Tyler, Texas Coming Soon - The Yard Mini Golf #tylertx #easttexas ♬ original sound - TexasConstructionMedia
Where Will The Yard Mini Golf Be Located?
The exact location for The Yard Mini Golf will be 6110 S Broadway, and I can’t wait to try out the new mini golf facility coming soon to Tyler.
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