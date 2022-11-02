Get our free mobile app

Another great-looking weekend seems to be on tap for East Texas. Despite the potential for some strong thunderstorms that could affect our Friday night and our high school football games, we're expecting nothing but sunshine and comfortable temperatures Saturday and Sunday. With fantastic fall weather ahead, it's a great time to get outdoors and do something.

You'll have opportunities for some shopping this weekend, exploring a couple of different art festivals, and being a part of a pumpkin roll taking place in Longview. In addition to gaining an extra hour of sleep after participating in all of these activities because Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 a.m.

Here's what you can be a part of this weekend in East Texas:

12229 FM 1650

This market experience is open every other weekend and offers up some unique and different experiences each time it's open. While you do some shopping this weekend at the many different vendors, you'll be entertained with live music, your kids can be creative in the kid's crafts area, and grab a bite to eat from one of the many food trucks that will be on site. This event is from Friday - Sunday.

800 First Monday Lane

This is a shopper's paradise and it just happens to be the world's largest flea market too! Shop, sell, barter, and trade your ways to something that fits your lifestyle, home, man cave, garage or land! Hundreds of makers, pickers, creators, and thrifters will be on hand for this monthly sale. There is definitely something here for you and there's plenty of food to take care of your appetite too!

Gun Barrel City Park

This is a 2-day festival filled with art, music, and food near Cedar Creek Lake in Gun Barrel City. It is a free event to attend, but there is an admission to the EDM show. This event will be Saturday and Sunday.

Main St. downtown Henderson

It's an old-fashioned celebration of Christmas in downtown Henderson. The boutiques on Henderson's four main streets will inspire you with their gift-giving ideas this Christmas. This open house will definitely get you in the Christmas spirit. This celebration will happen from Friday - Sunday.

420 N. Center St.

Saturday afternoon beginning at 3 p.m. they'll be rolling some pumpkins down Rock Hill, the site where Longview got its name in 1870. 152 years later, you can roll your leftover pumpkin down the hill and win up to $500 in prizes! There's a $2 entry fee and you can bring your own pumpkin or purchase one on-site. Plus there will be other activities like a pie eating contest, pumpkin maze, and other activities. This event is on Saturday.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Sunday at 2 a.m.

Remember to set those clocks back one hour when you go to bed Saturday night.

