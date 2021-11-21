These East Texas Children Simply Want A Loving Family For The Holidays

Get our free mobile app

This is meant to be the most joyous time of the year and nothing would brighten an East Texas child's life who is in foster care more than to be adopted. That would be the ultimate Christmas gift for any child who doesn't have a permanent place to call home.

According to data from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Center there were nearly 48,000 kids in Texas that were under that state's care and living in state-run facilities or are in the foster care system in 2020. Thankfully that number is down from the 51,000 in 2019 and down from an all-time high in 2018 from the 52,300 that were under state care.

Needless to say, we have a lot of children that are looking for a permanent home here in Texas. These children have ended up in 'the system' for various reasons and the longer they remain or the older they become, the harder it becomes to find a family that will adopt them. Currently, in Texas, there are eleven different regions that each have several thousand kids in them that are looking for that miracle to happen to them this Christmas. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has teamed up with Heart Gallery to help spotlight these children and to help them find their new families.

Reading some of the descriptions from these children, they just want to belong to a family and to experience the love that a family can bring them along with stability in their lives. We're sharing some of these kids with you in hopes that it will spark something in you to welcome a child into your home. They are just looking for love and affection, not only for the holiday season but throughout the rest of their life too. There are many children from right here in East Texas that are looking for that forever family. For more information on these children visit the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services website.

These East Texas Children Simply Want The Gift Of A Loving Family

For the past 22 years, the CBS television network has aired a holiday special called 'A Home For The Holidays'. This special features children from around the nation that are waiting to be adopted and welcomed into a new forever family. The special also features children and families whose lives have been changed through adoption. This will be the 23rd year for the program and will be shown Sunday, December 5th on the network.

