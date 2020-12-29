East Texas Is Expecting A Stormy End To 2020

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The way 2020 has been going, why not, let's end the year on a stormy note.

Our first big storm of winter will be arriving in East Texas Wednesday bringing with it the possibility of some healthy rainfall totals along with the possibility of some strong winds and isolated thunderstorms that could have the potential of spawning an isolated tornado. This storm system will linger around East Texas through New Year's Eve (Thursday) dumping lots of rain on the area.

The National Weather Service says the greatest threat of this storm system will be the potential for flash flooding. Flash flooding could occur late Wednesday evening through the day on Thursday. Rainfall totals in East Texas could amount to two to five inches with isolated areas receiving six inches or more.

National Weather Service / NOAA

The system will enter the northern sections of East Texas and could be experiencing rain as early as this evening and tapering off early Thursday morning while the central and southern counties will see the rain beginning sometime Wednesday and continuing through New Year's Eve day and tapering off as the new year rings in. KLTV 7 Meteorologist Cody Gottschalk says that the areas along the I-20 corridor and north could experience a little bit of a wintry mix Thursday evening into Friday morning, but no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures are going to vary across East Texas over the next couple of days depending upon when the front passes through your area. They'll range from the low 50's in the northern sections to near 70 in the southern sections. For the majority of us though, we'll see a high around 67 Wednesday falling to 55 Thursday behind the front and then to 49 New Year's Day.

National Weather Service / NOAA

We'll start off 2021 looking good though with partly sunny skies and a seasonable high around 50.