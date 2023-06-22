A Lubbock, Texas homeowner, Chad Bostwick, is working with the Lubbock Police Department to track down the man he caught on camera helping himself to some items in his home.

The bold criminal rummages through all kinds of things in his house in the security camera video shared by Bostwick in a public Facebook post on June 17th, 2023. It's pretty hard to watch and this guy doesn't appear to be in much of a hurry at all.

The video has now been viewed over 26,000 times.

I reached out to Chad for details on the incident. He told me that he received a message on Facebook from the alleged criminal who said he would be turning himself into the police. Chad gave him the benefit of the doubt and waited another 48 hours before getting back to me and letting me know that the criminal had NOT turned himself in. He is now seeking help from the community.

Do you know this man? He's got some pretty identifiable tattoos.

Check out the video below:

If you recognize him, please contact the non-emergency Lubbock Police Department line at (806) 775-2865. You can also share this article with friends and family in the Lubbock area.

Let's help Chad get to the bottom of this! When the community comes together and supports one another, we are pretty unstoppable. We could prevent this from happening to someone else, so please put the word out, and stay tuned for an update when the alleged thief is finally caught.

