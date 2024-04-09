Texas' nickname is The Lone Star State, but that's not the one thing. Everyone in the whole freakin' galaxy knows that.

We all know that the state flower of Texas is the bluebonnet.

Texas is home to three of the ten most populous cities in the U.S. Can you know them? Sure you can. Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio. Austin is just outside of the Top 10. Folks love living here, you knew that though too.

We've got diverse landscapes, piney woods in East Texas, The Hill Country in the middle, and The Great Plains out west, which could probably use a little rain again.

You're well aware that Texas has a lot of cattle too. In fact Texas has about 12 million head of cattle, more than any other state. In addition to that Texas also produces wool and cotton.

Everyone remembers The Alamo, the cradle of Texas liberty. And it's well known that Texas is the only state to have the flags of 6 different nations fly over it: Spain, France, Mexico, Republic of Texas, Confederate States, and the United States.

And it's no secret that Texas produces a lot of oil. In fact it is the largest oil-producing state in the United States, and it's not even close. In '22, Texas produced a total of 1.8 billion barrels. In a distant second place is New Mexico, which produced 574.3 million barrels in the same year.

It's likely because of that reputation, as the top oil and gas producing state, you might find this one thing you never knew about Texas to be true. But did you know that Texas has one of the largest wind-power-producing farms in the world? That's right. Texas is home to more than 100,000 acres of wind turbines.

Here's The One Thing You Never Knew About Texas, Texas is the top state by wind power generation. It's true. Look at that down there:

Texas (17,813 MW)

Iowa (6,212 MW)

California (6,108 MW)

Oklahoma (5,184 MW)

Illinois (3,842 MW)

