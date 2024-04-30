Cancer sucks. Anyone who has faced that battle in Dallas, Houston or Brownsboro, Texas knows how hard the road can be. What makes cancer even worse is when it strikes a young child. The thing about children is they have a fighting spirit that can rival even the strongest of adults. A Brownsboro Elementary student recently got to show off her fighting spirit as an All Pro NFL quarterback walked her down the runway.

Children's Cancer Fund Gala

Children's Cancer Fund is a nonprofit organization based in Dallas that raises money for the treatments and research of childhood cancers. Every year, the organization hosts a gala to raise money for the organization. This event, along with a yearly golf tournament, are their major fundraisers. For this year's gala, Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott were co-chairs.

Cami is a Brownsboro Elementary student who started her battle against Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the age of 3. Despite being diagnosed at such a young age, her fighting spirit lead to her receiving her final chemotherapy treatment in November of 2021. According to her Team Cami Facebook page, her latest checkup in February produced some great results.

2024 Children's Cancer Fund Gala Model

For the 2024 Children's Cancer Fund Gala, held Friday night, April 19, Cami was one of the many models who got to walk the runway with a host of celebrities. For Cami, her celebrity was Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

If you would like to find out more details about Children's Cancer Fund, go to childrenscancerfund.com.

