This Beautiful $4 Million Ranch Has a Greenish Laundry Room, Do You Like it?

It's got a lake, a stable, a guest house, basketball court, swimming pool, a greenish laundry room, and is just a short commute for you to work in Tyler, TX. This beautiful ranch in Mineola is the new home of your dreams.

And you may wanna jump on this ranch home, according to Realtor.com it is a hot market, "homes sell 10 days faster and are 29% more popular than homes in the surrounding area."

It's a perfect location, giving you the best of mulitple worlds. You'll have the serenity of country living, but you'll be just 90 miles from Dallas and 30 from Tyler. And who wouldn't love 125 well manicured acres, fully fenced, with a 4 acre lake and a "home that merits entry into any architectural magazine" to live in?

The property is home to a 2 level custom built Modern Farmhouse with 4 Beds, 5.5 Baths, 3 car attached garage, 2 car attached carport, and swimming pool with hot tub. The kitchen features double dishwashers, 2 islands, and commercial grade appliances throughout. Other features include central vac, library, office, tornado room, his + her separate master baths, with heated floors. Additional guest house with 2 bed 1 bath with full kitchen, living room, and attached carport. Outdoor amenities: Full workshop with storage, bathroom, central HVAC, car lift, and full size drive through RV garage with hookups, basketball court, and a horse barn complete with bathroom, tack room, 4 horse stables.

It's literally got everything you've ever wanted in a home, except maybe for a lot of us affordability, right? Well that doesn't mean we can look. Check out this beautiful home in all its glory:

