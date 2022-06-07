This Lake Bob Sandlin Cabin In Pittsburg, Texas Is Serene, Cozy And Beautiful

Get our free mobile app

It is summer vacation season and families all across East Texas are looking for perfect places to escape and get away for a week or so.

However, with the economy, the way it is right now, the price of everything going up, and gas being higher than ever, a staycation or a destination closer to home is more appealing to East Texans than ever. When you want to still get away but a long-distance vacation is now out of the question, there are some great alternatives right here in East Texas.

Lake Bob Sandlin, located to the northwest of Pittsburg, is a great staycation destination right here in East Texas. Sitting on the shores of this beautiful lake there's a log cabin that will offer up some of the best views of the sunrise and sunset thanks to the cove it's situated in. Not only are views out of this world, but there are also plenty of things for everyone to do while staying on the two-level property.

Bring along your fishing pole because you'll be able to reel in the catch of the day from the covered dock. Everyone can take a dip in Lake Bob Sandlin and get out with ease on the sun deck and then relax and soak up some natural vitamin D! If you've got a boat, bring it along too and keep it in the boat slip. After a day of fun in the sun on the lake, you can challenge your family to a game of billiards in the huge game room downstairs.

This four-bedroom, ten guest cabin is perfect for a multi-family staycation. There is plenty of room for everyone to stretch out and have some fun. Thanks to the gated decks on both the upper and lower levels, you won't have to board your dogs when you go out of town, just bring them with you. When the time is just right, you'll catch a glimpse of the wildlife that's all around.

