(East Texas) We all know that Texas is a beautiful place to live, and lots of people love to visit the Lone Star State too.

This leaves opportunities for those with a rental property to make some extra money by renting it out, lots of that happens on rental websites such as VRBO or Airbnb.

But recently there was a party that took place at an Airbnb in East Texas that has people wondering how they can implement a stricter vetting process for those wanting to rent a home.

Horrible Instance in Flint Got the Conversation Started

Recently, KETK wrote an article about an Airbnb in Flint called ‘The Oasis on Valley’. It was rented out by a small group that said there would be 4 people staying there.

Unfortunately, the night the rental was just getting started neighbors started noticing what they thought were firecrackers going off (actually guns being shot into the air) and people driving recklessly up and down the street.

In the end there were more than 30 people that were at the house and even holes put into a stop sign that is on the same street as the rental property.

Banned from Airbnb

As you would expect the person that made the rental through Airbnb had their account canceled. Although shell casings were found at the scene, police have no information about a suspect in this case.

Neighbors Don’t Want This to Happen Again

The tough part is that no one would have expected this bad behavior. No one is certain how to make sure this nonsense doesn’t pop up again in the future, but East Texans are now wondering if there is a better vetting process that can be implemented.

Some residents are saying they think that no rental properties should be allowed in residential areas.

