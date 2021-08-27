Tyler, Texas features it's share of luxurious homes, and this meticulously maintained elegant English Tudor is among the Rose City's most luxurious.

This wonderful home is situated on over 3.5 acres of manicured grounds, and is just about 9,140 of high East Texas living. From it's 23 ft. vaulted wood beamed ceiling to hidden storage this house has it all, including an elevator and wine cellar.

Your feet will never be cold again on those mid-night trips to the bathroom thanks to perfectly heated floors. You'll have enough room for ever outfit you've ever owned inside it's expansive walk-in closet. And no need for that pesky gym membership, you can get swoll in your very own exercise room.

The secluded & private grounds surrounding the home offer lush landscaping, formal gardens, extensive stone patios, fountain, 2 pergolas, & a picturesque waterfall cascading into the inviting heated salt water pool, which is the focal point of the breathtaking multi-level back yard. A brick lined stone circle drive leads to the 3 car garage, porte cochere, & add'l separate garage. Must see to understand the unparalleled quality of this home in an impeccable English park setting!

Located in the Chapel Hill School District there will be plenty of room to park your car, truck, and SUV on it's massive driveway or inside your new three-car-garage. Entertain all your friends and family by the gorgeous swimming pool and you'll have plenty of room to cook and eat in a stunning outdoor kitchen and BBQ area.

This home is completely energy efficient in design. Kolbe and Crittall windows & doors, with additional UV film added to protect flooring, furniture & upholstery from fading.

This Luxurious $3.6 Million Tyler Home with Elevator Will Blow Your Mind

7 Most Affordable Homes in Longview The real estate market is crazy right now but I did find seven of the most affordable homes in Longview right now and here they are: