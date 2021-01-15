This MLK Weekend, Do Not Use His Name In Vain

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or values of Townsquare Media or its affiliates.

I WROTE THIS PIECE IN JUNE OF 2020, IN THE MIDDLE OF THE UNREST IN CITIES ACROSS AMERICA DUE TO POLICE BRUTALITY. AS WE HEAD INTO MLK WEEKEND, I WANTED TO SHARE THIS PIECE WITH YOU WITH AN UPDATE AT THE END IN REGARDS TO RECENT EVENTS ON JAN. 6TH.

Unfortunately, once again in America, the struggle over racial strife which for decades continues to bubble over and explode again and again has once again reached another milestone in our history.

As debates on social media rage on as they always do, I find myself quite perturbed by many who incorrectly attempt to invoke Martin Luther King's name and message during these debates. Saying things like, "I wish we had an MLK right now", and writing articles about "I Have A Dream" as a way to bring about some sort of "peace and comfort".

Before I explain to you how your usage of Dr. King's name is in vain and how it parallels to modern times, let's look back at America's long history with this issue by beginning with the time Dr. King was living in.

I don't have to go into great detail, but "separate but equal" was the law of the land in some states, and Dr. King's message of "non-violence" resonated around the world...except in America. His message and protests were met with violence across the country because people were resistant to change.

According to "The Feed", the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research historical polling data found after his assassination in 1968, more than 60 percent of the US public viewed Dr. King more negatively than positively, and 31 percent “felt he brought [his death] on himself”.

They didn't listen then...until cities went up in flames. But there's another invocation of Dr. King's message that has also been used incorrectly:

"a riot is the language of the unheard."

But you only see that part of the quote. It didn't mean MLK "endorsed" riots and looting. Look at this entire quote and understand the context:

Certain conditions continue to exist in our society, which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots. But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the plight of the Negro poor has worsened over the last few years. It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice, equality and humanity. And so in a real sense our nation’s summers of riots are caused by our nation’s winters of delay. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantors of riot prevention”- Dr. Martin Luther King

Dr. King never endorsed rioting or looting, just because he understood it, doesn't mean endorsement, some people take things too far.

Have you been listening to us? Have you really? Has America really changed and made social justice and progress priorities? The answer is complicated overall, but in the area of dealing with police brutality, the answer is a clear no.

We are well aware of those who have hijacked the message in hopes that you will stop listening by looting and causing mayhem, but that doesn't mean our message isn't worth listening to. If you're more concerned about the insured buildings and property than the lives at stake, then you really need to re-examine your stance, especially if you're "pro-life".

MLK's peaceful protest was met with violent opposition and a violent death. And every few decades since that time, when another unarmed person is killed by police brutality and we protest and we share our outrage as a nation, we never address the issue and we go back to normal. Every one pretends it's okay because we are drained and tired. But the tension still simmers below, awaiting the next moment to explode.

The reason you're using MLK's name in vain is because you admire the message but have not acknowledged the problem. The same problem that took his life. The same problem that has taken so many lives due to police brutality, which continues to happen to African Americans and minorities at a disproportionate rate. The problem of racism. But even if you don't believe its a "race" thing and buy that "whites" are killed by police more than blacks, guess what: it's a human rights issue and you should be marching with us.

But are you listening?

You are invoking MLK's name to curb dissent against a system that you may be blinded by because of your privilege and your protection by it. MLK's message was all about dissent against a system that you believe has been unjust towards you, so I get it if you don't understand how this affects African Americans and minorities and it doesn't bother you, even though it should.

We're just a few weeks removed from protests of similar fashion over "restrictions" for public health reasons. Why can't we object to something that is literally suffocating us?

NOW, LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT RECENT EVENTS...

What we witnessed on January 6th was a peaceful protest that turned into an attempted coup. Whether or not the POTUS incited it is not my concern, what my concern is IT HAPPENED. The literal attempt to overthrow our society.

The only similarities between the Summer of 2020 and Jan. 6th is that both sides are fighting law and order but for different reasons. One side is fighting law and order for its ability to kill innocent people without due process or accountability, the other is fighting law and order for a MAN to stay in office even though he lost an election and said "law and order" has confirmed it.

I can understand their anger and frustration, but these people took it too far.

But the comparisons between the two are nonsense. According to The Prosecution Project, over 10,000 people, were arrested last summer during mostly peaceful BLM protests which in many cities were hijacked by those who chose violence. Now pay attention to the next point and read it carefully...

By comparison, while there were thousands at The Capitol to peacefully protest the election result, (see how I acknowledged one of yall's most loudest disagreements), even with hundreds of videos of Capitol rioters seen destroying federal property and threatening government officials, the numbers of arrests are not even close for this ONE day of violence.

Plus, nobody last summer attempted to OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT. Ask yourself what would have happened if these folks SUCCEEDED in taking The Capitol, would the rule of law and "law and order" be still in effect?

As an Army veteran, the Oath we take says "protect and defend The Constitution" not "The President". The Constitution is the foundation of our "Law and Order" ruled that the election was fair and Joe Biden won. If you want everyone else to respect "law and order" when "law and order" kills someone they love without accountability or impunity, maybe you should respect the fact that more people voted for the other guy and not your guy, besides if you think everybody hates the President, why wouldn't said "hate" translate to the 'voting booth'?

Also you should respect it because "law and order" said so.

See how this works?