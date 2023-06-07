101.5 KNUE Giving Away Tickets for Thomas Rhett and Cole Swindell

We’ve been giving you tickets to the hottest shows and we have even more to give away! Thomas Rhett is bringing his Home Team Tour 2023 to Brookshire Grocery Arena on Saturday, June 17th and we want to get you free tickets for the show!

Beyond just Thomas Rhett, he is also bringing his good buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. This is going to be a big party in Bossier City, LA.

How Do You Win Tickets?

We’re going to make this as easy for you as possible -- at the bottom of this article you will see an enter to win form, fill out all the information right there and you will be instantly qualified to win a pair of tickets.

But we’re also going to be giving some away on the radio. Wake up with Billy and Tara in the Morning for your chance to win a pair of tickets each morning just after 8:00am leading up to the show.

More Details About Thomas Rhett Performing in Bossier City

The doors will open for the concert at 6:00pm, the show will start at 7:30pm. To avoid any problems here is a list of prohibited items at the show: Laptops, iPads, Recording devices, Cameras, Camera bags, Backpacks, Luggage, Laser pointers, Posters, Coolers, Vapes, Noise makers, Selfie sticks, Weapons, Illegal drugs, Paraphernalia, Outside food and beverage, etc..

We want you to have fun this summer, so get some free tickets to a really fun show from your friends at 101.5 KNUE.