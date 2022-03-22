Win a Private Video Chat With Thomas Rhett + Be the First to Hear ‘Where We Started’

This is your chance to hear Thomas Rhett's new album Where We Started before anyone else. Enter to win a private video chat with the singer, where he'll answer every question you have about the new project and play several of the new songs!

One winner and five friends will be invited to join the "Slow Down Summer" singer next Tuesday morning (March 29). Once you're linked up, the hitmaker will spill secrets of the album (due April 1), or just share why certain songs inspired him.

Rhett had a hand in writing 14 of the 15 new songs, including his Top 20 single.

Riley Green and Katy Perry are two guest stars on the project. Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson also join Rhett for a moving acoustic ballad called "Death Row" that was inspired by their real-life visit with death row inmates.

Where We Started is Rhett's sixth studio album, following Country Again: Side A, which dropped in April 2021. Side B of that project is expected in the fall.

This contest is sponsored by Valory Music Company.

