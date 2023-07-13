Here’s How You Can Win Tickets to Geek’d Con in Louisiana

Come dressed in your best cosplay because Shreveport, Louisiana's Geek'd Con is returning this August!

This years event is being held from Aug 18 - 20 at the Shreveport Convention Center and will be packed with hundreds of vendor booths, comic book artists, panels, LEGO demonstrations, celebrity guests, and more.

If you've been eying some Geek'd Con tickets, this is your chance to win a set and go with friends!

Want to know more about what you can expect?

Many celebrity guest make up this years Geek'd Con lineup.

This years event will be highlighted by filmmaker Kevin Smith. Along with him, you will have the opportunity to meet his co-stars from the View Askewneverse -- Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Joey Lauren Adams, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Harley Quinn Smith, Ming Chen, and Kevin's wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith.

You will also get to meet superman actor Brandon Routh; Doctor Who actor John Barrowman; Star Wars Actors Sammy Witwer, Barry Lowin, Chris Bartlett and Dorian King; Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle; Disney stars; Steven Universe stars and more!

Along with all the celebrity guest you can meet, there will be numerous vendors, a cosplay contest, prizes, comic book artists and so much more to enjoy.

This is a fun and huge event to celebrate the fandoms within Ark-La-Tex!

How to win tickets

To get you name entered to win some Geek'd Con tickets, simply take part in out social sweep below. By participating, you will automatically be entered for a chance to win. Your last chance to enter will be Aug. 10.

History Of Geek'd Con Guests Geek'd Con is Shreveport's biggest comic and pop culture event. Launching in 2015, the event quickly became one of the premiere comic con style events in the entire state of Louisiana.

A big part of that growth has been the celebrity guest lineups. Since the first show in 2015, the quality of guests attending Geek'd Con rivals any pop culture event of this size. From classic Star Wars stars to guests from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Geek'd Con has welcomed the biggest names from multiple generations. Here's a look at the history of guests at Geek'd Con.