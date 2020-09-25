Time Is Running Out For This Dream Job – Drink Beer And Travel

Getting paid to drink beer and travel, now that's a dream job!

I am very comfortable in my career and satisfied in the stability of having a job like this, but every now and then you hear about these special dream jobs that sound very enticing. Jobs like getting paid to review movies, becoming a Hotdogger for Oscar Mayer and driving the Weinermobile around the nation, those kind of jobs.

Well, another one of those type of jobs has made its self know and it sounds very intriguing to me mainly because of one aspect of the job - travel. Michelob ULTRA is looking to fill the position of Chief Exploration Officer. When filled, this person will spend six months on the road creating content while traveling and exploring national and state parks across the country. I would love to go to explore Yosemite, Joshua Tree, Sequoia and Big Bend just to name a few. If selected, another major duty of the job would be to rep Michelob Ultra Pure Gold too.

Now you kind of see my dilemma. The opportunity to travel and explore and drink beer along the way, it sounds like a great opportunity for someone. Like I said, I'm happy with my job now, but this sounds like fun.

Oh yeah, it also comes with a salary, plus expenses and you'll be given a camper van to do all your traveling in and you won't have to travel alone, you can bring your right-hand person along with you to assist. So if you have "a deep appreciation for nature, the willingness to hike to the perfect photo opp, and the ability to capture engaging content for social media. Oh, and a love of beer, of course. You also must be 21+ years old and have a valid US driver’s license," you'll need to submit an application by Wednesday, September 30th.

Time is running out to secure this dream job. If you get it, let me know so that I can be sure to follow your adventures.