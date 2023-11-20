Could A Former East Texas High School Coach Take Over Aggies Job?

As The Texas A&M Aggies Pay Jimbo Fisher An Outrageous Amount Of Money To Stay Home, A Former East Texas Head Football Coach Could Be Next In Line For The Job.

As the college football world continues to talk about the shocking $75 Million Dollar payout Texas A&M is making to get rid of its head football coach, the search is already on for the next person to take over in College Station.

After taking a once unknown college football program to new heights, the folks in Aggieland have their eyes set on San Antonio.

UTSA Football Coach Jeff Traylor Reportedly Interviewed For The Job Last Week.

According to CBS Sports, Traylor participated in a 90-minute Zoom call earlier in the week with Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork as Texas A&M seeks its replacement for Jimbo Fisher.

Traylor, 55, was listed within the initial pool of candidates for the Texas A&M job along with Duke coach and former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko after it opened Sunday.

He is in his fourth season guiding UTSA and has compiled a 37-13 mark since arriving in time for the 2020 season.

The Roadrunners captured back-to-back Conference USA championships under Traylor from 2021-22 and are 7-3 in their first season of membership in the American Athletic Conference.

The Gilmer, Texas, native is already the winningest all-time coach at a school that did not sponsor football until the 2011 season. In 2021, he signed a $28 million extension to remain with UTSA through 2031. But as we've all seen, A&M has no problem spending BIG MONEY to poach coaches from other schools away.

We'll see as we get closer to the end of the season.

