The dog days of summer have arrived early in East Texas and we're feeling it. Every day here lately our temperatures have been hovering around the century mark making it feel more like 105 thanks to the humidity.

When things get this hot and our air conditioner seems to be running constantly we start looking for ways to cool off and one easy way to do that is to jump into your nearest pool. Now when you don't know anyone with a pool, many of us turn to the city pool for a little fun in the sun and to escape the heat. That may be easier said than done in Longview, Texas. right now.

You would rather have the right person out there guarding your child.

Longview Parks and Recreation has had to temporarily shut down the city's two pools because they don't have enough certified lifeguards to watch over the pools. Instead, those looking for some relief had to visit the splash pad on H.G. Moseley. This past weekend, when temperatures were the hottest of the year so far, the Longview Swim Center and the Ingram pools had to close due to a lack of lifeguards. Anita Farrow, who uses the city pool often tells KETK,

It is a job situation, but to me, it also boils down to a safety situation. You would rather have the right person out there guarding your child. If something does tragically go wrong as supposed to have just anyone out there and someone just to fill the spot. You don’t want just a warm body, you want the correct person out there. Someone that is going to be safe and has the experience."

The City of Longview isn't the only city or entity facing a lifeguard shortage. The City of Tyler, Lufkin, and Shreveport all faced the same issue when it came to staffing their pools. Jobs are available, but it takes the right candidate to fill that job and time to get them trained for the position.

The City of Longview is still seeking seasonal lifeguards with starting pay of $11.05 an hour. In the meantime, if you're thinking about hitting up a Longview public pool, you'll want to check their updated hours of operation to make sure they are open for some fun in the pool.

