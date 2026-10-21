Everything really does seem to be bigger in Texas. We have the second-largest population in the country, the second-largest state by land area, and four of the nation's 10 largest cities. But Texas is also home to some incredibly tiny communities — including one that had just three residents in the 2020 Census.

That tiny community is Guerra, located in Jim Hogg County near the Texas-Mexico border.

Before we get to Guerra, let's put just how big Texas is into perspective.

The 10 Largest Cities in the U.S.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau population estimates, these are the 10 largest U.S. cities:

New York City, NY — 8,584,629

Los Angeles, CA — 3,869,089

Chicago, IL — 2,731,585

Houston, TX — 2,397,315

Phoenix, AZ — 1,665,481

Philadelphia, PA — 1,574,281

San Antonio, TX — 1,548,422

San Diego, CA — 1,406,106

Dallas, TX — 1,329,491

Fort Worth, TX — 1,028,117

That means four of America's 10 largest cities are in Texas: Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and Fort Worth.

READ MORE: 10 Delightfully Quirky Small Towns in Texas Worth a Road Trip

Texas Is Also Home to Some Very Tiny Communities

Of course, you don't have to look at Houston or Dallas to see Texas.

Outside the state's major cities are hundreds of smaller communities, including some that are tiny by almost anyone's definition.

That's where Guerra, Texas, comes into the story.

Houston has nearly 2.4 million residents. Guerra had three. That's the kind of population difference you can only really appreciate when you look at the extremes of Texas.

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Guerra, Texas Had Just 3 Residents

Guerra is a small community in Jim Hogg County, not far from the Texas-Mexico border. The 2020 Census counted just three residents in Guerra.

That's an incredible difference from Houston with nearly 2.4 million residents.

But there's an important distinction: Guerra is not an incorporated town or municipality. It's an unincorporated community and census-designated place. So, while you may see Guerra described online as one of the smallest "towns" in Texas, it's more accurate to call it a tiny Texas community.

Three people may not sound like much, but they're still part of the Lone Star State's story. And I'm sure they're proud of it.

And in a state where everything is supposed to be bigger, there's something pretty fun about knowing Texas also has communities that are incredibly small.

The Top 10 Smallest Towns in Texas Texas is the second largest state in the U.S. by square mileage, and we've got the second biggest population. Three of the United States' ten largest cities are right here in The Lone Star State. But what about what's smaller?

