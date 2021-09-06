Tippy, The Tuxedo Kitty, Is Ready For The Black Tie Affair

Get our free mobile app

It's not that often that a cat is featured as our 'Pet Of The Week', but there are a lot of homeless cats and kittens that are looking for a home too, just like Tippy.

Tippy is a two-year-old medium-haired Tuxedo cat that is currently available for adoption from the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. According to Executive Director Gayle Helms, Tippy would thrive in a quiet household with no small children. She is litter box trained and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. If you live in an apartment, condo or townhome Tippy would make a wonderful companion since cats are so low maintenance.

For additional information on adopting Tippy call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

New Business Development Area in Longview Longview is looking for new business to open up shop in a new area just being developed.

These Tyler Restaurants Pile On the Toppings for Yummy Nachos If you're looking for nachos near Tyler here are some fantastic options.

Ten of the Best Places to Get a Tattoo in or Near Tyler, Texas! Hey, this may be what inspires me to finally find the courage to get the little tattoo I've pondered having eternally etched on my wrist or ankle.