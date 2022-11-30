Charley Crockett to Take his Brand of Country Music to Late Night Television

Charley Crockett is headed to late night television. He's one of the hottest rising stars in country music today, and come next Thursday he'll be singing in front of his biggest audience to date.

Get our free mobile app

Today Charley tweeted that he and his band the Blue Drifters will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live next Thursday, December 8th. I would say make plans to watch, but we all know we're more than likely watching the next morning on YouTube.

Last year's Emerging Artist of the Year at the Americana Honors and Awards Ceremony, Crockett released two albums in 2021: Music City USA, in September, and the James Hand tribute album 10 for Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand in February.

Of course Charley Crockett is from San Benito, TX, and "The Man From Waco" is the title of his latest album, you can hear the title track now on Radio Texas, LIVE! Ya' know, there's just something special about Charley's voice that blends perfectly with the campfire, check it out.

Be sure to give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found. Craving more Texas and Red Dirt in your life? Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to stream the best music in the world forever and ever and ever.

Ladies & Gentlemen, The World's SMALLEST Buc-ee's is Just So Cute The new tourist spot can be found in Marfa, a small desert city in west Texas, is known as an arts hub. The art installation, remember the famous Marfa Prada installation, it's kinda like that, has popped up on the side of Sanderson Highway.