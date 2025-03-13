Are your secret hiding spots actually safe from burglars?

Many people have certain hiding places where they stash stuff they want to keep safe from would-be house burglars who may invade their Texas homes.

But are they actually safe, people may wonder? I know I do.

Not according to the security experts who were quoted in an article by author Marissa Laliberte shared by Readers' Digest.

Unfortunately, some burglars may check online to research places people think offer added security for their valuables, so they know where to look. After all, the World Wide Web is available to a large portion of the population.

What places in your Texas home do you consider to be 'safe spots' that are targeted by burglars?

Homeowners have different opinions on where the safest spots in their homes are when it comes to protecting their property should a house burglar get access to their residence. You probably have certain places that come to mind, as do I.

Hopefully, you have a hard-to-crack safe or a locked cabinet that would add an extra layer of security for your treasured items. But sometimes, depending on the intruder, even those may not offer all the protection we seek.

This isn't a fun topic to discuss.

It's hard to accept that we live in a world where some people either just don't care or push past any sense of morality in this way and are willing to take property that belongs to someone else.

But that's the world we live in, and we need to do our best to keep our homes, and more importantly, our families, safe.

Here are the 10 'Secret Spots' Burglars May Check First When Invading Texas Homes:

