If you are planning a vacation in Texas with family and you crave a little luxury... we've got a Top 10 List you're going to want to read. We've even included links to all our top 10 resorts to make booking a little easier too.

It's our Top 10 Texas Resort Pools For Families Who Want Fun and Luxury

Sometimes it's nice to have a little luxury, especially when you're taking a much-deserved vacation. Spend a little more and get a little more at these 10 Texas luxury resorts.

10. Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa - You'll love the scenery here, priceless. The Omni features an awesome outdoor pool complex with multiple pools, a whirlpool, and a kids' pool with a waterslide.

Check out this amazing resort compliments of Fox7 on Youtube.

9. Lake Austin Spa Resort - Situated on the beautiful Lake Austin, this luxury resort offers a serene and relaxing environment for swimming. Guests can enjoy the resort's swimming pool or take a dip in the lake.

8. La Cantera Resort & Spa - Located in San Antonio, this upscale resort boasts several pools, including an adults-only infinity pool and a family-friendly pool with a waterslide.

7. Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa - Situated on the banks of the Colorado River near Austin, this resort offers a beautiful swimming pool complex with a lazy river and waterslide.

6. The Woodlands Resort - This resort, located just north of Houston, features a large lagoon-style swimming pool with a waterfall, a lazy river, and a water slide.



5. Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa, and Convention Center - Situated in Galveston, Moody Gardens offers a unique swimming experience with its Palm Beach water park. It has a lazy river, a wave pool, and several water slides.

4. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa - This luxurious resort boasts a 9-acre water park with multiple pools, a lazy river, and a water slide. It is a perfect destination for family fun.

Check out this video from Adventure Awaits on Youtube.

3. Hilton Anatole Dallas - Located in Dallas, this resort features a four-acre water park called JadeWaters. It offers multiple pools, a lazy river, water slides, and a kids' splash area.

2. Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort-Dubbed in Texas as the World's Best Waterpark, Schlitterbahn offers a staggering amount of water rides for kids of all ages. The Treehaus Luxury Suites at the resort offers a unique resort experience with unmatched comfort and decor.

And at Number 1... we present ... the whole dang resort!

attachment-Screenshot 2023-07-13 093707 loading...

1. Red Sands Ranch- When it comes to luxury, this resort is located in the heart of the Hill Country in Mason County, this resort sits in the middle of a working cattle ranch. If you are looking for a fabulous family get-together that offers peace and tranquility as well as water park fun, check out Red Sands Ranch... when you make reservations at Red Sands, you are renting all 5,000 square feet of the estate which can sleep up to 37 people and that means you can split the cost too.

