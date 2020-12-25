Between a worldwide pandemic and social unrest we're all hanging on to 2020 by our fingernails. But here we are, nearly through June. That means we are now over halfway through the halfway month of the year and, yeah, we're all hoping for a comeback second half.

To hopefully bring a little bit of happiness to the world we wanted to share our picks for our Favorite Texas and Red Dirt Singles of '20... so Far.

So, did a song that was released in 2019 make our list? Sure. Is more than one not technically a single? You bet. Is there a song that doesn't actually come out 'till July? Absolutely.

But after careful deliberation we settled on our criteria for our list, and we decided it shall be comprised of songs or singles that have been played, at least once, on Radio Texas, LIVE! since December of '19. And while we tried to focus more on actual radio singles, there is an exception or two to that.

So here they are, in an order that is more aesthetically pleasing than anything else. That is to say, they're all great songs.

Parker McCollum "Pretty Heart"

Jonathan Terrell "Love Can Find You Anywhere"

Kolby Cooper "If I Still Had It"

Kylie Frey "Spur of The Moment"

Cody Jinks "Ain't a Train"

John Baumann "Next Ride Around The Sun"

Koe Wetzel "Kuntry & Wistern"

Ray Wylie Hubbard "Bad Trick"

Mike and The Moonpies "Danger"

Jon Wolfe "Feels Like Country Music"

Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen "Rodeo Clown"

Read Southall Band "Stickin' N Movin'"

Whiskey Myers "Bury My Bones"

Austin Meade "Happier Alone"

The Panhandlers "No Handle"

Randall King "She Gone"

Sunny Sweeney "Poet's Prayer"

William Clark Green "Poor"

Koe Wetzel "Forever"

Aaron Watson "Country Radio"