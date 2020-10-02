Top 5 Plants To Have In Your Garden This Fall

Are you the kind of person who loves to have a garden but you always seem to kill off all your plants?

Yes, that's me, too. No matter how hard I try with the best of intentions, I can't keep plants alive.

I'm a flower murderer.

This year, I'm going to (gasp) turn to some experts for help. If there is one extra silver lining to be learned during the Great Quarantine of 2020, I want it to be the year I finally learned to keep plants alive!

Maybe you, too, want to spruce up your front porch with a pretty flower 'scene'? I was recently lusting after some of the flower arrangements I saw at Blue Moon Gardens. (Not only are they pros at keeping flowers alive, they even offer curb-side pickup so you don't have to get out of the car! SCORE.)

TAMU offers a guide for newbies (and oldies alike) on vegetables you can grow in the tepid East Texas autumn. I have used it for researching which plants I'd be willing to grow.

Autumn Flower Suggestions:

Pansy

Black eyed Susan

Dahlia

Cornflower

Sneezeweeds

Autumn Vegetable Garden Suggestions: