Tops in Texas: Aaron Watson Maintains No. 1 Spot

The first half of summer at Texas radio was dominated by Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers collaboration "Hold My Beer," and the the second half is all teed up for domination from The Honky Tonk Kid.

Despite having to cancel this weekend's shows due to COVID exposure in his camp, Aaron Watson manages to keep the top spot locked down. Meanwhile David Adam Byrnes, Micky and the Motorcars, and Clay Hollis are all over here fighting it out for Top 5 positioning. Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Teague Brothers Band - Don't Want To Go Home

9. Triston Marez with Ronnie Dunn - Where The Neon Lies

8. Sundance Head and Ariel Hutchins - Showing Off

7. Kyle Park - Rewind

6. Jon Stork - If You Can Dance

5. Clay Hollis - Anybody Lovin' You

4. Kin Faux - Plainview

3. David Adam Byrnes - Signs

2. Micky & The Motorcars - Rodeo Girl

1. Aaron Watson - Boots

Big congratulations to Aaron Watson who remains on top for another week, hell I can't keep track anymore. Song rankings compiled each week by CDX Traction - Texas.

