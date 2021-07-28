After a first half of summer at Texas radio that was dominated by Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers, it looks like domination from The Honky Tonk Kid will make up the second half.

While Watson keeps the top spot locked down David Adam Byrnes, Micky and the Motorcars, and Clay Hollis all fight for Top 5 positioning. Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Teague Brothers Band - Don't Want To Go Home

9. Darrin Morris Band - Wrap You Up in Love

8. Kyle Park - Rewind

7. Triston Marez with Ronnie Dunn - Where The Neon Lies

6. Jon Stork - If You Can Dance

5. Kin Faux - Plainview

4. Clay Hollis - Anybody Lovin' You

3. Micky & The Motorcars - Rodeo Girl

2. David Adam Byrnes - Signs

1. Aaron Watson - Boots

Tops in Texas: Aaron Watson is Locked into That No. 1 Spot. Big congratulations to Aaron Watson who remains on top for another week, hell I can't keep track anymore. Song rankings compiled each week by CDX Traction - Texas.

