Top 10 Billy Currington Songs
Billy Currington songs are musically diverse. From laid-back, good-time anthems, to serious traditional country songs and soulful ballads, he has run the musical gamut in his recording career.
But his songs all have some common elements, including strong melodies, well-written lyrics and great, no-nonsense productions that bring out the best qualities in each tune. Add to that Currington's signature vocal style, and it's easy to see why he's scored so many big hits. Our list of the Top 10 Billy Currington Songs spotlights the best of the best.
- 10
"Party for Two" (With Shania Twain)From: Shania Twain's 'Greatest Hits' (2004)
Currington got a huge piece of exposure early on in his career with "Party for Two." It's a song Shania Twain recorded especially for her Greatest Hits album, releasing one version with Currington to country radio, and another mix with pop singer Mark McGrath to pop radio. The country version landed at No. 7 on Billboard's country chart, and the video was nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2005 CMT Music Awards.
- 9
"Love Done Gone"From: 'Enjoy Yourself' (2010)
The third single from Enjoy Yourself just missed becoming another Top 10 hit for Currington. Written by Shawn Camp and Marv Green, the song tells the story of a breakup that seems inevitable, since both parties realize it's time to move on. The song was on hold for George Strait, and Currington cut it after Strait ultimately passed. The track's horn line and soulful backing vocals, along with the singer's own vocal delivery, make it one of the Top 10 Billy Currington Songs.
- 8
"I Got a Feelin'"From: 'Billy Currington' (2004)
Currington scored his second straight Top 10 single with "I Got a Feelin'," the second single from his debut album. He wrote the song with Carson Chamberlain and Casey Beathard, and its laid-back, traditional groove was another perfect showcase for Currington's soulful vocal style, which distinguishes him from any other contemporary Nashville vocalist. The song reached No. 5 on the Billboard country chart.
- 7
"Let Me Down Easy"From: 'Enjoy Yourself' (2010)
The second single from Enjoy Yourself was Currington's fourth consecutive No. 1 single. Written by Mark Nesler, Jennifer Hanson and Marty Dodson, "Let Me Down Easy" is a mid-tempo track with a smooth, easygoing groove that's perfect for Currington's voice. The song's loping, acoustic-based verse gives way to a big chorus that allows the singer to demonstrate his range and control. Released in March of 2011, it became the singer's sixth overall chart-topping hit.
- 6
"That's How Country Boys Roll"From: 'Little Bit of Everything' (2008)
Currington brought a little bit of Rolling Stones swagger to his music with "That's How Country Boys Roll." Lyrically the track is a fairly typical working-class anthem, describing how country boys spend both their work and leisure time. But the staggered rhythm guitars, and Currington's deceptively easy vocal delivery, set the song apart from the many others with similar themes at country radio. Released as the third single from Little Bit of Everything, it became Currington's fourth No. 1 hit in March of 2010.
- 5
"Walk a Little Straighter"From: 'Billy Currington' (2003)
Currington had a Top 10 hit straight out of the gate with "Walk a Little Straighter." The song describes a young man's complex relationship with his alcoholic father. The singer co-wrote the song with Casey Beathard and Carson Chamberlain, and admitted he took his inspiration from his own hard-drinking stepfather. Released as Currington's debut single, "Walk a Little Straighter" reached No. 8 on Billboard's country chart.
- 4
"Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer"From: 'Enjoy Yourself' (2010)
Few performers in Nashville have ever matched the easy, feel-good ease of the best of Currington's songs. "Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer" is a perfect example of the kind of laid-back groove that drives many of his hits -- and like all the others, it's powered by a vocal performance that's so good that it's deceptive. Written by Troy Jones, and released as the first single from Enjoy Yourself, it became Currington's fifth No. 1 hit in September of 2010.
- 3
"Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right"From: 'Doin' Somethin' Right' (2005)
By the time he released his second album, Currington was beginning to hone in on the mellow, good-time sound that would earn him much of his success. The album's first single, "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right," was a perfect example of the California-tinged country -rock that would color many of his subsequent releases. Written by Marty Dodson and Patrick Jason Matthews, the song became Currington's first No. 1 hit.
- 2
"People Are Crazy"From: 'Little Bit of Everything' (2008)
"People Are Crazy" is one of the most unique songs to come out of Nashville in years. The song's narrator talks for hours to an older man in a bar, who sums up his life experiences by reflecting, "God is great, beer is good, and people are crazy." Years later, he sees the man's obituary, and learns he was a millionaire who has left him his fortune based on their one random encounter. The song ends with him leaving a six pack on the man's grave, repeating the refrain. "People Are Crazy" became Currington's third No. 1 hit, and was nominated for both a Grammy and an ACM.
- 1
"Good Directions"From: 'Doin' Somethin' Right' (2005)
What else would head up the list of the Top 10 Billy Currington Songs? The singer scored his second No. hit with "Good Directions," which tells the story of a chance meeting that turns into the possibility of romance -- with a little intervention. Written by Rachel Thibodeau and a then-little-known songwriter named Luke Bryan, "Good Directions" reached the top of the charts in October of 2006.