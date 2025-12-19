(KNUE-FM) Vehicle collisions happen every day, including right here in Texas. They are annoying and aggravating, but no one wants to get into an accident. The important thing to remember is that vehicles can be replaced, people cannot.

Right now, everyone is getting ready for the holidays quickly approaching, Life is crazy busy; it’s easy to get distracted. which is why I wanted to talk about some of the main reasons for vehicle crashes in Texas. Injuries, combined with rising insurance rates, and repairing your vehicle can be a lot to handle. Let’s investigate the leading factors.

Why Distractions Are So Dangerous

In some parts of the country people say, “car accident” others say “car/vehicle crash”, and while many of these collisions are by accident some are avoidable.

Vehicle manufacturers continue to work hard to make vehicle safety a top priority, but we are talking about objects zipping around each other at a high rate of speed, collisions are going to happen. Anything we can do to lessen the risk of a collision is a great thing.

How to Stay Safe Behind the Wheel

We all make mistakes when behind the wheel, most of them are not intentional, but they are avoidable. It’s about making sure we are doing everything possible to be safe not only for ourselves but for other drivers on the road too.

Common Causes of Texas Car Accidents

They can be so aggravating, but vehicle crashes happen everywhere including all over Texas. Let’s look at the top reasons for vehicle crashes in the Lone Star State. And please, remember to be very safe every time you get behind the wheel.

Top Reasons for Car Crashes in Texas Here is a look at the top reasons for car crashes in Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins