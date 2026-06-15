There is so much competition in Texas when it comes to restaurants, it’s difficult to stand out. It takes consistently creating a great product, good customer service, and having a clean facility always helps if you want customers to come back for more.

How We Ranked These Chains

With so much competition, which restaurant chains are most successful? Let’s explore what chain restaurants have the biggest numbers of locations around the Lone Star State.

READ MORE: More East Texas Restaurants Close in 2026

Why Location Count Matters

While I firmly believe that consistency is how chain restaurants become successful, there are lots of other factors that help in building success. Another large portion of the puzzle is making sure your operating systems are scalable; they need to be able to be repeated, or you can’t create that same success.

Another key to success includes having strong and recognizable branding. You will need efficient supply chains so you can meet customer demands. And finally, you need to be strategic about where you position your locations. It needs to be easy for the customer for your business or restaurant to be successful.

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Top 10 Chains Dominating Texas

It’s hard enough to create one successful restaurant, never mind trying to scale this to hundreds or thousands of restaurants. But there are many restaurants that have found the perfect recipe to replicate their success in lots of locations all over Texas. Let’s take a look at the chain restaurants with the most locations in the Lone Star State. I hope you’re hungry!

Top Restaurant Chains by Number of Texas Locations As of 2025, according to ScapeHero the restaurant chains with the most locations in Texas are: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins