Written by Matt Ramsey, Josh Osborne and Trevor Rosen, this heartbreak-filled song -- which says, in part, "Pretty blonde girl at the end of the bar / Buys a drink, gives a wink, and then it goes too far / We're out on the dance floor feelin' the gin / I finally start coming alive again / I take her home for the night / And everything is right until the first ray of sunlight / And damn if I don't wake up lovin' you" -- was what Morgan calls the song of his career.

"This was a song that I felt like had enough of the things that people expect from Craig Morgan, while at the same time, it went somewhere else, where people could see a side of me that they might not have been able to see before," Morgan tells The Boot. "So it allows me to grow.”

Still, Ramsey admits that it was tough to see another artist have this tune land on the charts.

"When the opportunity for Craig to cut it came along, it was a big decision point and really hard to decide what we should do," he shares. "Ultimately, when an artist like that decides that they want to cut your song, you kind of have to let them."