10 Best Patsy Cline Songs

In the eight short years that Patsy Cline recorded music, she left behind a catalog of timeless classics that will always be sung, and a voice that will continue to influence artists of all genres and generations.

It spoke volumes when the First Lady of country music, Tammy Wynette, had this to say in the liner notes of The Patsy Cline Collection: “In the cotton fields of Mississippi, I would daydream about being Patsy Cline. Patsy is and perhaps will always be the standard-bearer for all female country singers.”

This list represents the songs that have become standards in the American Songbook, like "Crazy" and "She’s Got You," along with "Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray" and "Back in Baby’s Arms" — tunes that were not radio hits, but beloved fan favorites. We hope you enjoy our trip down memory lane with the Top 10 Patsy Cline Songs.