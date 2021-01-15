Ronnie Milsap is one of the most successful country artists in history, especially from a charts standpoint: In a career that dates back to 1963, he's earned an impressive 35 solo No. 1 hits in the U.S. A Grand Ole Opry member as of Feb. 6, 1976 — and a 2014 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — Milsap has also won six Grammy Awards.

The North Carolina native's longevity and popularity make sense: He has always incorporated varied influences into his piano-based tunes, including gospel, R&B and even rock 'n' roll, and has continued to tour and record regularly. On his 2019 duets album, Ronnie Milsap: The Duets, he re-imagines some of his best-known hits with country legends (Willie Nelson, George Strait, Dolly Parton) and modern stars (Kacey Musgraves, Luke Bryan).

Below, get a listen to The Boot's picks for the Top 10 Ronnie Milsap songs.