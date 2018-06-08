Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney, Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser -- the country music world has a lot of BFFs. No wonder the genre has so many great best friend songs.

It only makes sense: After all, it's our buddies who are there for us to help us get over the lyin', cheatin', cold-dead-beatin' exes country artists also love to sing about! And so, below, The Boot counts down country music's greatest songs about friendship: