The Top 5 States Moving to Texas Will Surprise You

Folks in Texas are well known for our warm hospitality and friendly nature. It's no surprise that visitors tend to take well to our welcoming atmosphere. Add in our massive size and booming economy it's understandable why Austin, TX and other Texas cities are seeing a big influx of people.

If you are fan of live music, why wouldn't you want to live in the "Live Music Capital of the World," Austin? Our entire state is known its music scene, producing legendary musicians across all genres i.e. Beyoncé, Willie Nelson, Buddy Holly, Selena, Koe Wetzel, the list goes on.

To go along with our strong sense of pride and independent spirit, we've got some pretty rad scenery too. Have you ever been to Big Bend National Park? How about Palo Duro Canyon, or the Gulf Coast beaches? The fourth best ranked road trip in the U.S. is right here in The Lone Star State.

And Texas famously has a strong economy. From oil and gas, technology, aerospace, and healthcare, there are job opportunities here for people from around the world.

Did you know that according to U.S. Census Bureau our country's population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years? But that didn't stop folks from moving around. According to their data western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

If you're wondering which states Texans are moving to, click here. But which states are sending the most people to Texas? A lot. Let's take a look at The Top 10 States Moving to Texas according to stacker.

