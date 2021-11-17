Top Texas Tik Toks to Get You in the Thanksgiving Mood

You know the saying, Everything is Bigger in Texas, it's true and that includes Tik Tok. Texans are very well represented on Tik Tok and they are ready for Thanksgiving. Here are some Texas Thanksgiving Tik Toks.

Does your college match the side dish?

Even the Big Texan is ready for you to enjoy Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Here's a way for a turkey to avoid being eaten.

Only in Texas do they use a brown paper bag to cook a turkey.

He isn't lying, Whataburger is life. Welcome home!

Here's one way to get all the kids involved in Thanksgiving.

Us walking into Mom and Dad's at Thanksgiving.

