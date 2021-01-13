Trace Adkins' biggest career hits have run the gamut of emotions: He's the man behind one of the saddest (and most controversial) war songs in country music, and he's also the one who brought the word "badonkadonk" into the genre's lexicon. Naturally, this countdown of the singer's 10 best tunes is a varied one.

Adkins' career has spanned nearly three decades and encompasses a dozen studio albums. The Boot's picks for his very best songs include early hits, more recent risers and that earworm of a tune that you still can't get out of your head (we're right there with you on that one!).