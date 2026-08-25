Here at 101.5 KNUE we want to send you to as many country concerts and festivals as possible. We know that life is expensive here in Texas right now but that doesn't mean you should stop seeing some of your favorite artists perform live. Which is why we want to give you the opportunity to check out the Top of the Boot Music Festival for free!

If you're not familiar with this music festival, you're going to love this lineup. The Top of the Boot Music Festival is taking place on Friday, October 16th and Saturday October 17th in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

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Here's the Top of the Boot Music Festival Lineup

The lineup for Friday, October 16th includes: Lee Brice, Dylan Scott, Lanie Gardner, Jackson Wendell and Clay Labeff.

The lineup for Saturday, October 17th includes: Flatland Cavalry, Ian Munsick, Rodney Atkins, Laine Hardy and Bottomland.

Music and events will be going on from 4:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. both nights.

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When and Where Is the Festival?

The festival is held at Northwestern State University’s campus in Natchitoches, Louisiana. From East Texas, Take I‑10 West toward Houston. At the Natchitoches exit, follow signs to Natchitoches. From the city, head toward Northwestern State University on 175 Sam Sibley Dr or Tarlton Dr. The campus is about 5–10 minutes from the main Natchitoches downtown area.

You Could Win Your Way Into the Festival

As mentioned above, we want to send you to check out your favorite country artists. So, make sure you fill out the information below so you're entered to win a pair of passes to the Top of the Boot Music Festival. We will be contacting winners soon, good luck!

Crowd Shots: Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival 2026! What a DAY we had with you, East Texas! Thank you for making Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival everything that it is year after year. We couldn't have done it without you! Check out these shots from the event and see if you can spot yourself and your friends. We'll see you in 2027! Gallery Credit: Jamie Goode Studios