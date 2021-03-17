Ah Springtime...

The flowers are blooming, the grass is freshly green, ANNNND tax season is just around the corner. Fun. ;) Arguably, tax season is one of the most dreaded times of year for most Americans--even when things are going well. But after a year like 2020? Even worse.

BUT WAIT, it looks like we may soon be receiving good news from the IRS. (GOOD news from the IRS?) Looks that way.

Even the Internal Revenue Service is showing a little mercy this year. Clearly, 2020 was challenging to say the very least. And Bloomberg News reports "the Internal Revenue Service is planning to delay the April 15 tax filing deadline to May 17, giving taxpayers an additional month to file returns and pay any outstanding levies, according to two senior House Democrats."

Thank goodness.

The reasoning is sound. Americans need some extra time to sort and organize through their statements after a truly unprecedented year of extreme challenge, and in some cases, heartbreak.

White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, did say the changes aren't finalized yet, but they are expected to be in the very near future.

I, like many of you, am grateful for the pending extension. We could all use a little more breathing space. But not just from the tax payers perspective. Accountants have called to extend the deadline, as well, due to what they foresee as potentially one of the most complex tax seasons to deal with in a long, long time.

