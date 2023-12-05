We Found This Romantic And Highly Rated Beehive Shaped AirBnb In Texas

If you're tired of the hustle and bustle of Dallas, TX And need a romantic hideaway, we found one less than an hour away.

There's a lot going on and sometimes we can lose our connection to our "sweetheart" because we're going through the "motions" of day to day life together.

We found a cool and beautiful place where the two of yall can reconnect in a quiet environment and it has just about everything you need including a hot tub.

HoneyHive: An Enchanting Glamping Escape

According to its listing by Dominance on AirBnB, HoneyHive is described as North America's first bee hive-shaped glamping structure, offering an enchanting and one-of-a-kind experience. Inspired by the beauty of a bee hive, you can find this beautiful place right smack dab in the middle of Dallas and Tyler in Wills Point, TX.

The main building boasts three interconnected hexagon-shaped cells, each offering its own delightful surprises.

On the first floor, you'll find the main living space, featuring a mini kitchen and a cozy sofa. On the second floor, you'll find a free-standing bathtub with a hexagonal window offering breathtaking views of the surrounding woods, complete with a shower, toilet, and sink. There's even more its 3rd floor.

Outside, an outdoor cooking area with a grill and bar table awaits.

And there's so much more! Its no wonder that this spot is considered a "Guest Favorite" with a nearly 5-star rating on AirBnB. Check out more photos in the gallery below and you might want to hurry and book NOW!.

