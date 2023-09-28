This Luxurious Cabin Rental In Broken Bow, OK Sleeps 24

Get our free mobile app

When it comes time for a quick family three- or four-day getaway, East Texans often turn to Broken Bow, OK as a destination because it's just a quick trip up Hwy. 259. Once you get there you realize how peaceful and beautiful everything is.

There are literally hundreds of cabin rentals in all shapes and sizes available for rent in the Broken Bow area and if you're planning a trip soon, you'll want to make sure to book that perfect cabin for your family or group before someone else does.. There is one cabin in particular that recently caught our attention.

Broken Bow also happens to be the gateway to Beavers Bend State Park where there are a variety of outdoor activities and wildlife to watch. When you're looking for a relaxing weekend, this is the destination for you.

Why choose 'The Hotel Hochatown' in Broken Bow?

Why not? After seeing this place you'll know why you should rent it! The name is quite deceiving though because it's not actually a hotel at all. When they mention luxury cabins, this place exudes luxury everywhere you look. There is so much room to spread out and have some fun. You and 23 family members or friends can rent this place and all sleep comfortably. It's a five-bedroom cabin that sits on over an acre and a half of land.

Endless entertainment options are available at 'The Hotel Hochatown'.

When you get away for the weekend or rent a cabin, you look for the perks, those special things that will keep you and the kids entertained while away from home and this place has plenty of those things. There is an air hockey table, pool table, foosball table, arcade, board games, and seven TVs and that's just indoors. Outdoors you can entertain everyone on the three thousand square foot covered deck that has a hot tub, outdoor kitchen, ping pong table, corn hole, a fire pit, and an outdoor fireplace with a sitting area.

If that's not enough for entertaining, the kids can play on the outdoor playground while you challenge your friends or family to a friendly game of pickleball or a pickup game of hoops.

This place screams luxury so don't scream when you go to book it! Invite more and it'll cut your expenses down, but I bet it's worth the price though.

