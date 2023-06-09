Trial Date Set For Smith County Inmate Who Escaped Transport Van

We Have An Update To A Story That Went Super Viral From Earlier This Year.

You remember a few months back the captivating and daring daytime escape of a Smith County Inmate running from a transport van in Tyler. If you don't remember, allow us to refresh your memory.

April 4th, 2023 Will Be A Day That Will Live In Infamy.

The craziness started when an inmate was being transported from the north jail to the downtown central jail facility in Tyler. When the transport van stopped a red light on Gentry Parkway and Parkdale, the inmate kicked the passenger side window out and broke the barricade.

Video, captured by customers of Rockstar Nail Salon, showed the inmate taking off after jumping out of the window, running BARE foot, and jumping a fence, all while still handcuffed. After jumping that fence, he eventually broke into two homes in a nearby neighborhood.

The Inmate's Run For Freedom Was Captured On Video By Several Residents, He Even Asks For Help....

Just like the man tried to tell him in the TikTok video above, "THEY GONE GET YOU MAN" and police eventually did catch up to him in the 1600 block of Wisteria Drive after breaking into an occupied home where thankfully no one was injured.

41 Year Old Timothy Chappelle Was The Runner Who Will Soon Have His Day In Court.

Smith County Jail Smith County Jail loading...

He has since been charged with one count of criminal mischief, one count of escape while arrested, and two counts of intended burglary of a habitation.

During a hearing Friday (June 9th) according to KLTV, Chappelle’s defense attempted to quash the charges because they claimed Chappelle’s alleged actions do not meet the requirements of an indictment. But Judge Austin Reeve Jackson denied the motion and now Chappelle will go to trial beginning August 21.

61 People Face At Least One Felony Charge In Gregg County, Texas (May 29 - June 4) All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others wait for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Gregg County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

Lubbock's Mugshot Monday May 22, 2023 - June 4, 2023 100 people arrested in Lubbock the week before and after Memorial Day 2023