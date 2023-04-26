Get our free mobile app

Texas Rose Horse Park is located right off I-20 in east Texas and is host to the Olympic sport of eventing at the 2023 Texas Rose Summer Horse Trials coming up Friday, May 5th through Sunday, May 7th, in Tyler, TX.

The event will be here before you know it and I can't tell you how excited I am to see all of our riders and mounts back in action. However, events of this magnitude take a virtual army to put on and I found myself in the role of 'Volunteer Coordinator' this past Saturday. That means I have less than two weeks to find said army of volunteers. So, I'm asking you, my dear, generous, friend, to help!

What can you expect? You'll be able to get a front-row seat for roughly 250 horse and rider teams competing in dressage, show jumping, and cross country. This is your opportunity to see an Olympic sport up close and personal.

Whether you volunteer for one day or all three, we'd love to have you at beautiful Texas Rose Horse Park. No horse experience is necessary. We'll teach you everything you need to know. We'll even feed you, give you treats, shower you with praise, all the things! All you need is some extra time and a love of sports and the outdoors. Click here to read about the positions available and to sign up!

I love this view of Texas Rose coming in on 110 from the east... the facility is truly breathtaking!

A few years ago, I had the opportunity to help out with this segment about the sport of eventing in conjunction with KMSS Fox 33 for the show, Horse Country. If you're new to the sport, it has some really fun info. Enjoy!