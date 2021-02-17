Truck Slides Off Bridge, Into Lake Fork Killing Two; Deceased Identified

Two East Texans have died after a pickup truck they were riding in slid off of a bridge and into Lake Fork on Tuesday.

According to KLTV, the driver has been identified as 61-year-old Mary Jan Dunham, of Yantis, and her passenger identified as 57-year-old Joe Dell Henderson, of Quitman.

Investigators say that the Dunham was traveling southeast on FM 2966 at a speed unsafe for the roadway conditions. Dunham lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the road to the south into the ditch and then into Lake Fork (Caney Creek) where the vehicle was submerged.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene immediately following the accident and dive teams were sent into Lake Fork.