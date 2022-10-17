If you’re interested in getting some exercise and then having a big party this Saturday, October 22nd in Tyler, Texas you should probably join in on the fun at the True Vine Beer Run. This will actually be the fifth year of the event and it will be benefitting the East Texas Crisis Center.

The event will have participants beginning at the True Vine – on the square and will wrap up the run at the True Vine on Earl Campbell where they are expecting the biggest party they have ever had.

The Day’s Events Begin at 9:00 a.m.

Before the beer run gets started there will be free yoga being offered downtown on the square, with coffee being provided by Café 1948. There will be food and beer or mimosas available for purchase.

Where Will the True Vine Beer Run Take You Around Tyler, TX?

Participants will go through the gorgeous Azalea District and then go up Earl Campbell which will take you to the True Vine location on Earl Campbell, the course will be approximately 3 miles. Along the course there will be stations set up offering a variety of water, swag, donuts, or just playing fun music to keep people motivated along the course.

To make the event even more fun there will be contests to give away additional prizes such as a best costume for the race, best group outfit, and fastest baby (in a stroller). Plus, it’s pretty cool that everyone who gets signed up will get a pair of socks with this year's Beer Run logo on them. Click here if you want to get signed up.

