Two Legendary San Antonio Spurs Just Bought a Texas Baseball Team

It was announced today that a group of local San Antonio, TX business executives that includes Spurs Hall of Famers David Robinson and Manu Ginobili, just bought a baseball team.

According to the press release, long-time San Antonio Missions franchise owner Dave Elmore and the Elmore Group sold the Texas League team, and for the first time since the 1980s, the Missions will be under local ownership.

“Local ownership is essential to ensure the long term success of the Missions for our community,” said Hill, who will serve as the point person in the Mission’s relationship with Major League Baseball. “Our group is excited to bring passionate and experienced local ownership to our professional baseball team in San Antonio and carry on the tradition of baseball in San Antonio that started in the 1880s. The investor group is pursuing this challenge out of our collective desire to keep San Antonio the vibrant, diverse and unique city that we all love. We will work hard to continue building the San Antonio Missions as an important part of the quality of life in San Antonio and an affordable family entertainment option in South Texas. Partnering with Ryan Sanders Baseball adds great strength to our efforts as we embark on this new era of professional baseball in San Antonio.”

The San Antonio Missions are a Minor League Baseball team, part of the Texas League, and the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Located in San Antonio, they are named for the Spanish missions in the city. This season the Missions finished in last place in the Texas League.

And, hey, having a couple of San Antonio legends on your side certainly wont hurt ticket sales.

