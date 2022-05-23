Two Long Years In The Shelter, Molly Wants A Family

Get our free mobile app

If you're a pet owner, you know how much joy they bring into your life. If you're not a pet owner, you are missing out on a lot of unconditional love, especially from a dog. When you arrive home, their heartbeat increases, their tail starts wagging so fast it's almost like a small oscillating fan and they're jumping with excitement just to see you.

You can experience this type of excitement from a dog when you adopt Molly from the Humane Society's Pet Fur People in Tyler. Molly has been living at Pets Fur People for nearly two years now and she's ready for a family to adopt her and call her own so she can show them all the unconditional love that she has to give.

Molly is about six and a half years old and is considered a large dog. She weighs about fifty pounds and is a Rottweiller mix and according to Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director, Molly would thrive as a member of an active family with children, but not small kids.

As with any dog, she loves to go on walks to take in all the smells that are around and loves to stick her head out the car window too! She is pretty active and plays well with other dogs, but not livestock.

Molly has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. She will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Moll call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

Top Ranked Mini Golf Locations in Texas If you love playing minature golf here are the highest ranked courses in Texas.

RAD! 90's themed Airbnb in Dallas, Texas You should check out this amazing Airbnb in Dallas, Texas

Highly Rated Dead Cat Ranch Airbnb in Palestine This cool East Texas Airbnb has different ways to stay with many different outdoor activities to do.