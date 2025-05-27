Two Major Drug Busts In Texas Counties Ahead of Big Memorial Day Weekend
Texas law enforcement was hard at work last week with several major drug busts ahead of the long Memorial Day Weekend. Among the major raids, two men were arrested and jailed in Williamson County, Texas.
According to the report, one of the men is now facing charges of manufacturing and delivering meth, cocaine, and fentanyl. The second man is facing a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
The bust will go down as a win for law enforcement resulting in many drugs being taken off the street, including enough suspected fentanyl "to potentially kill more than 1,000" people.
During the bust, the following items were seized:
- Approximately 10 ounces of suspected cocaine
- Approximately 5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine
- Approximately 7 ounces of suspected fentanyl in pill form (roughly 1,400 pills)
- Approximately 4 grams of suspected oxycodone (about 11 pills)
- Approximately 10 ounces of suspected promethazine
- Approximately 2 pounds of suspected marijuana
- One AR-15 rifle
- Two handguns (including a stolen Taurus Judge and a Jimenez .380 caliber pistol)
- Approximately $27,000 in cash
- Numerous precious metals, including suspected gold, silver and copper
- A 2023 Honda Ridgeline
- A 2024 Honda Accord
In an unrelated drug bust heading into Memorial Day Weekend, Erik Cadena, 28, of San Marcos, was arrested and faces multiple felony charges. According to FOX 27, Cadena was busted with:
- 846 grams of cocaine
- 2.18 lbs of crystal MDMA
- Over 1,400 MDMA pills
- 83 lbs of liquid THC
- 540 THC vape cartridges
- 12.6 lbs of Marijuana
- 1,525 grams of Adderall (nearly 4,000 pills)
- 117 grams of ketamine
- 30 grams of LSD
- 4 pistols, 9 rifles, 2 shotguns, and multiple high-capacity magazines
- Over $2,800 in cash
- Designer goods, including a Louis Vuitton backpack
Five Places You Are Banned From In Texas
Indecency With a Child, Murder, Robbery Make Up the Crimes of Texas 10 Most Wanted
Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety