Texas law enforcement was hard at work last week with several major drug busts ahead of the long Memorial Day Weekend. Among the major raids, two men were arrested and jailed in Williamson County, Texas.

According to the report, one of the men is now facing charges of manufacturing and delivering meth, cocaine, and fentanyl. The second man is facing a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

The bust will go down as a win for law enforcement resulting in many drugs being taken off the street, including enough suspected fentanyl "to potentially kill more than 1,000" people.

During the bust, the following items were seized: