Two New Attractions Coming To Six Flags Over Texas In 2022

One of my favorite places to go and hang out and have some fun is at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington and it looks like 2022 is going to be a great year for the park. Six Flags Over Texas just wrapped up celebrating the parks' 60th anniversary and it doesn't appear as if they're going to be slowing down as the 2022 season approaches.

The park continues to evolve and transform and this year guests will have two new attractions to experience while being greeted by improvements to the entry plaza and some updates to some of the park buildings.

Park guests are looking forward to two new rides.

Pirates of Speelunker Cave and AQUAMAN: Power Wave will be opening later this year. Beginning with Pirates of Speelunker Cave, this ride will be replacing the Yosemite Sam and the Gold River Adventure ride and will be a state-of-the-art attraction that will put guests right in the middle of a pirate treasure hunt that is thwarted by resident Speelunkers. This ride will feature state-of-the-art cinematic projection among immersive sets and animatronics.

The Speelunkers are no strangers to Six Flags Over Texas, they were first introduced to Six Flags guests in 1964 when the attraction first opened as The Cave and entertained guests through 1990 when it was updated to Yosemite Sam and the Gold River Adventure in 1991. This will be a ride for guests of all ages as they are immersed in the story while riding in a six-passenger boat.

AQUAMAN: Power Wave will become the 15th coaster at Six Flags Over Texas when it opens later this year. AQUAMAN: Power Wave will be the first of its kind coaster at the park as it launches guests up a tower that will leave them suspended at a 90-degree angle to the ground before they plummet back down across 700 feet of track at speeds up to 63 miles per hour that ends in a massive splash. This new ride is replacing AQUAMAN: Splashdown in the USA section of the park.

Six Flags Over Texas is making additional changes for 2022.

While at Six Flags last week (December 30th), I noticed several changes had taken place since I was there enjoying FrightFest in October. Six Flags Over Texas has streamlined the entry process. The individual metal detectors have been removed and upgraded to a new system, the entry plaza is under construction as the old ticket booths have been removed and that area is now serving as the entry point for scanning your passes and tickets and the old ticket/metal detector plaza has been torn down making the entry process go much smoother. In addition, it really opens up the entire area and focuses on showcasing the Silver Star Carousel and the whole Star Mall area and is much cleaner looking.

Six Flags is also in the process of updating one of its major gift shops with a new facade along with some other buildings in the park. One other thing I noticed is that the vanilla wooden fence along the park's main driveway has been removed and updated with a new fence which gives you a glimpse inside the park now. Judging from the flurry of activity and all the changes I saw last week, it looks like Six Flags Over Texas is poising themselves for a huge and successful 2022 season.

